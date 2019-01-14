De Lille's Good party set to name national leadership committee
Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille announced her new party at the end of last year, following her break-up with the Democratic Alliance.
CAPE TOWN - The national leadership committee and policy positions of recently formed political party, Good, will be announced next weekend.
De Lille announced that this new political movement will contest this year’s national and provincial elections in all nine provinces.
In a statement released earlier on Monday, its been confirmed that the party is officially registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and is subject to a 30-day appeal period.
Party operations are being coordinated from its head office in Goodwood in Cape Town.
De Lille says the date of the party's manifesto launch will be announced at next Sunday's policy conference.
"We have been hard at work in the six weeks of our existence. We have made great progress in terms of recruiting volunteers and members and we have currently captured about 60,000 and we're still in the process of capturing more."
