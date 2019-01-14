DA to take action over Jacob Zuma album funding
DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be writing to the eThekwini Municipality in a bid to bar it from funding former President Jacob Zuma's upcoming album.
KZN DA premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango, DA spokesperson on corruption Phumzile Van Damme and other party officials visited the Bat Community Arts Development and Cultural Entertainment Centre in Durban on Monday to meet with struggling artists who work there.
The party says it met with an NGO that works with young artists but is now struggling with its programmes, because it no longer gets funding from the eThekwini Municipality.
It's understood the council scaled back on funding activities at the Bat Centre last year.
Van Damme says it’s not right that public money is being channelled to support Zuma’s album, while a youth art and culture development centre suffers.
The opposition will also be writing to both the provincial and national departments of Arts and Culture to get an explanation on why its scaled back on funding facilities, such as the Bat Centre.
Meanwhile, a Sunday Times report says Grammy award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has no knowledge of a plan to join forces with Zuma on his upcoming album.
This is in contrast to an announcement made by the eThekwini Department of Arts and Culture.
