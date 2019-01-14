Popular Topics
Go

Classes set to resume at Unisa following protests

The SRC was unhappy about a number of things, including admission requirements and study material.

FILE: Students at the Unisa Sunnyside campus in Pretoria. Picture: EWN
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The University of South Africa (Unisa) says classes will resume on all its campuses Monday for the first time after a week-long strike.

Registration at the university was disrupted last week due to protests at campuses across the country.

Unisa's Martin Ramotshela says that management reached an agreement with student leaders at the weekend, meeting most of the demands.

He says that although classes are expected to resume today, management will continue to engage with the students.

"The implementation of the decision taken for the laptop in the place of textbooks, we should not implement that until further discussions have been had in this regard."

But Unisa national SRC president Wandzanai Mazhetese says they have given management timelines on each of the demands.

"The reality is that we remain resolute and if our demands are not being met in the boardroom, we'll go to the streets."

University campuses are open for registration this morning, however, students are encouraged to make use of the online portal.

