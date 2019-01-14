Centre for Constitutional Rights remains concerned about state of SABC

The public broadcaster is pleading for a massive bailout from government as it looks to turnaround its finances.

CAPE TOWN - The Centre for Constitutional Rights remains concerned about the state of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The public broadcaster is pleading for a massive bailout from government, as it looks to turnaround its finances.

However, it has been rocked by board member resignations.

The centre's Rebecca Sibanda said: “It’s also unfortunate that after the reappointment of the SABC board, which seems to be bent on turning the SABC around, that we’re back at the beginning again.”

Sibanda has also warned due diligence is necessary when appointing board members, despite the limited time frame.

“I think that the SABC as a public institution requires stability. It must not be stable but appear to be stable because you want the public to have faith in what the SABC is doing and how it is being run. That kind of instability affects the kind of information that is produced.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)