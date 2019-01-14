Case against man accused of starting Overstrand fire postponed

Shelton April made his second appearance in the Caledon Magistrates Court earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN – The case against the man accused of starting a fire in the Overstrand has been postponed to later this month for a formal bail application.

Shelton April made his second appearance in the Caledon Magistrates Court earlier on Monday.

The deadly fire is believed to have been caused by a flare shot off on New Year’s Eve.

A woman in Pringle Bay died from smoke inhalation and several houses have been destroyed.

The blaze has been contained in Betty's Bay and Hermanus.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)