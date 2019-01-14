Bonteheuwel councilor calls for permanent anti-gang unit to fight gangs

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Bonteheuwel councilor calls for permanent anti-gang unit to fight gangs

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead on Friday evening and a 25-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon.

Bonteheuwel residents during one of many anti-crime marches which took place across Cape Town on 25 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Bonteheuwel residents during one of many anti-crime marches which took place across Cape Town on 25 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says a permanent anti-gang unit should be placed in the area following another two fatal shootings over the weekend.

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead on Friday evening and a 25-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon.

It's alleged both men were gangsters.

Both shootings occurred in Loganberry Street, which McKenzie says is home to a known drug house.

“A known drug house in the street was successfully raided last night [Sunday] by the City’s gang and drugs task team where a number of arrests were made and various drugs confiscated. As long as we have rooming gang units, not a permanent unit in the worst affected precincts, these shooting will continue putting innocent lives at risk.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA