Bonteheuwel councilor calls for permanent anti-gang unit to fight gangs

CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says a permanent anti-gang unit should be placed in the area following another two fatal shootings over the weekend.

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead on Friday evening and a 25-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon.

It's alleged both men were gangsters.

Both shootings occurred in Loganberry Street, which McKenzie says is home to a known drug house.

“A known drug house in the street was successfully raided last night [Sunday] by the City’s gang and drugs task team where a number of arrests were made and various drugs confiscated. As long as we have rooming gang units, not a permanent unit in the worst affected precincts, these shooting will continue putting innocent lives at risk.”