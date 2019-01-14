Bonteheuwel councilor calls for permanent anti-gang unit to fight gangs
A 17-year-old boy was shot dead on Friday evening and a 25-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says a permanent anti-gang unit should be placed in the area following another two fatal shootings over the weekend.
It's alleged both men were gangsters.
Both shootings occurred in Loganberry Street, which McKenzie says is home to a known drug house.
“A known drug house in the street was successfully raided last night [Sunday] by the City’s gang and drugs task team where a number of arrests were made and various drugs confiscated. As long as we have rooming gang units, not a permanent unit in the worst affected precincts, these shooting will continue putting innocent lives at risk.”
