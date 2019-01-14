BLF 'invited' to give evidence at Zondo Commission on alleged Treasury looting
The BLF approached the commission in September last year with what alleged evidence of looting in Treasury by former finance ministers Pravin Gordan and Nhlanhla Nene.
JOHANNESBURG - The Black First Land First (BLF) group says it's been invited to give evidence at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture next month.
The BLF approached the commission in September last year with what it said was evidence of looting in Treasury by former finance ministers Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene.
The organisation, led by Andile Mngxitama, has been highly critical of the commission calling it an attack on the controversial Gupta family.
Its deputy president, Zanele Lwana, claims they're in possession of an audit report that shows looting took place in Treasury’s Integrated Financial Management System.
“Part of our evidence will be trying to show how the main beneficiaries of that looting, which equals to billions of rand, benefited companies linked to white monopoly capital.”
The commission resumes in Parktown on Tuesday.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
