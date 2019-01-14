Popular Topics
Artist Rasta sets Twitter alight with his painting of Cyril Ramaphosa

People took to Twitter to share the painting, with some shocked that Rasta said it’s the president and others laughing at the painting.

Rasta paints President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Twitter
Rasta paints President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Rasta the artist is known for what can only be described as creative illustrations of well-known people. He normally honours fallen celebrities by going to their funerals or memorials and painting them.

This time, he was at the ANC’s elections manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

He painted a portrait of Deputy President David Mabuza.

No hold on, it’s actually President Cyril Ramaphosa. It’s a drawing of Ramaphosa.

People took to Twitter to share the painting, with some shocked that Rasta said it’s the president and others laughing at the painting.

