ANC to focus on job creation, says Ramaphosa

The African National Congress (ANC) has promised to create over 270,000 jobs a year if it’s elected back into power this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has promised to create over 270,000 jobs a year if it’s elected back into power this year.

The party launched its election manifesto this weekend at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC says that economic growth and job creation is at the centre of its election manifesto.

The party has made a range of promises, including creating a fund to support small businesses, reduce the price of data and implementing the second phase of free education.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the ANC-led government will focus on job creation.

"We estimate that when we implement all these commitments and interventions, we'll be able to create up to 275,000 additional jobs each year."

The president has also called on South Africans to trust and give the ANC another chance to govern over the next five years, saying the party has learnt from its mistakes.

WATCH: #ANC107: ANC launches its election manifesto