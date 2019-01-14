Amcu to embark on secondary strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum ops

This secondary strike will be in support of current strike at the company’s gold operations on the West Rand and in the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has given notice of intention to embark on secondary strike action at Sibanye-Stillwater's platinum operations around Rustenburg.

More details to follow.