Load shedding threatens SA agricultural industry, says Agri WC
It's among organisations that have on Monday made public presentations to Nersa on Eskom’s demand for an annual 15% electricity price hike.
CAPE TOWN - Agri Western Cape says the constant threat of load shedding could have a devastating impact on agricultural production and could lead to job losses.
It's among organisations that have on Monday made public presentations to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Eskom’s demand for an annual 15% electricity price hike for the next three years.
This is on top of the 4% it has already been granted.
Agri Western Cape's Carl Opperman has told Nersa it believes a strategic intervention is needed at the power utility and that some of its assets should be sold off.
Opperman says the agricultural industry is still dealing with the impact of the drought and, without electricity, it will affect farmers ability to pump water.
"It’s got an effect on the intentional products that we are producing and that once again gives us a loss in the production channel. The effect that it will have on jobs will be to the detriment of the effect of the additional cost where we cannot produce at an economically viable price food that we can sell into the market.”
