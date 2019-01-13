Weather service clears Polokwane for heavy rainfall today

The weather service's Kumsa Masizana says thunderstorms are expected to continue for the rest of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says although it's not expecting significant rainfall today in Polokwane, it will be closely monitoring the area.

This comes after heavy rain caused havoc in the city where roads were flooded and trees toppled over.

The Polokwane municipality says it's assessing the situation in regions severely hit by the weather conditions and has reported power outages in some areas.

“We are monitoring the storm and we are not expecting anything severe today.”

