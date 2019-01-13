Tributes pour in for soccer legend Phil Masinga
Masinga, who was affectionately known as Chippa, died on Sunday after battling a long illness.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (Safa) has described soccer legend Phil Masinga as a humble soul that loved to see cooperation and harmony with those he worked with.
Masinga, affectionately known as Chippa, died on Sunday after battling a long illness. He was 49-years-old.
The legend is known for scoring the crucial goal that sent Bafana Bafana to the 1998 Fifa World Cup held in France.
Masinga also played for Leeds United in the English Premiership in the 1990s along with Lucas Radebe. It’s understood the striker scored more than 150 goals in 328 professional appearances.
Safa president Danny Jordaan says he will forever be remembered in the football fraternity.
“His humility and ability always to try and find cooperation, agreement, and people working together on the administration side in my experience there. And it was a joy when we travelled around the world with him.”
At the same time, Sport Minister Tokozile Xasa said she was saddened by the passing of Masinga. The minister has sent her condolences to the Masinga family, his friends and football loving people.
“Phil belongs to that golden generation of 1996 that won the Africa Cup of Nations. Chippa is best remembered when he scored a goal against Congo Brazzaville in a World Cup qualifying match that booked us a ticket to the World Cup in France.” Xasa said in a statement.
She said Masinga will not only be remembered as a great footballer but an ambassador for the game and South Africa.
“He is among the first players to play in a major league. His success in Europe had inspired many generations of footballers to follow his lead.”
Political parties are also sending condolences to the family and friends of Masinga, with the Congress of the People (Cope) being the latest.
Cope says the soccer legend’s passing is a huge loss for the football fraternity and the nation.
Spokesperson Dennis Bloem said: “We are very saddened about the sudden passing of Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga. It is not only his family that have lost this great giant of soccer but the entire country.”
Popular in Local
-
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
-
Economist dismisses ANC’s plans for job creation as unrealistic
-
Trade Union Solidarity: Wrong teacher suspended at Schweizer-Reneke school
-
Powerball results: Friday 11 January 2019
-
Political analyst hails ANC for impressive display of unity
-
Minister Pandor welcomes agreement reached to end Unisa student strike
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.