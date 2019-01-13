Trade Union Solidarity: Wrong teacher suspended at Schweizer-Reneke school

Solidarity says it will file court papers to challenge the decision by the department to put Elana Barkhuizen on suspension.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade Union Solidarity has accused the North West Education Department of suspending the wrong teacher at the centre of the Schweizer Reneke racism saga.

The union plans to take the department to court challenging teacher Elana Barkhuizen's suspension.

This week, a photo went viral which showed a group of white pupils at the school sitting together, while their four black classmates sat at a different table near the door.

It says the decision was unlawful.

Solidarity's Dirk Hermann said, “So they decided to suspend the teacher in public but it’s the wrong teacher.”

The education department says it is not aware of the union's intention to challenge the suspension.