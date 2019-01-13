Trade Union Solidarity: Wrong teacher suspended at Schweizer-Reneke school

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Trade Union Solidarity: Wrong teacher suspended at Schweizer-Reneke school

Solidarity says it will file court papers to challenge the decision by the department to put Elana Barkhuizen on suspension.

An image circulating on social media which shows black and white children seated at separate tables at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke.
An image circulating on social media which shows black and white children seated at separate tables at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade Union Solidarity has accused the North West Education Department of suspending the wrong teacher at the centre of the Schweizer Reneke racism saga.

The union plans to take the department to court challenging teacher Elana Barkhuizen's suspension.

This week, a photo went viral which showed a group of white pupils at the school sitting together, while their four black classmates sat at a different table near the door.

Solidarity says it will file court papers to challenge the decision by the department to put Barkhuizen on suspension.

It says the decision was unlawful.

Solidarity's Dirk Hermann said, “So they decided to suspend the teacher in public but it’s the wrong teacher.”

The education department says it is not aware of the union's intention to challenge the suspension.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA