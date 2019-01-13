The ANC details its plans for the next five years
The president says the party will do more to realize the promise that the land will be shared among those who work it.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the ANC will spend the next five years accelerating land reform, using various measures including - where applicable - expropriating land without compensation.
Ramaphosa launched the party's election manifesto at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
“Making use of a range of complimentary measures, including where appropriate, expropriation of land without compensation.”
He says government must also play its party in accelerating land reform.
“They must handle things such as land claims that must be processed faster. Our civil servants must speed up title deeds.”
The ANC has also promised TO ensure effective boarder management.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
