Task team established to probe alleged racism at EC school

CAPE TOWN - Following reports of alleged racism at a school in the Eastern Cape, the Education Department is set to launch a probe into the claims.

It has been reported that King Edward High in Matatiele has a grade 1 class that is exclusively for black learners.

Department officials say they’ll visit the school this week to investigate the claims.

It’s believed a grade 1 class at the school has 27 black pupils and another class has 13 white pupils.

The Sunday Times is reporting King Edward School governing body chairman, Andrew Duminy, explained children who battle with English are kept in separate classes until grade 3 for special assistance.

Eastern Cape Department Spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says a task team has been established and will visit the school on Monday.

“We learnt about this very late on Friday [and] as the department we established a team [to investigate]. We are now operating on a blank slate, we need to investigate then we can make a statement based on the investigation.”

Mtima says an update will be provided once the investigation has been completed.