Sanco to meet pastor Shepherd Bushiri over deaths of congregants
Sanco says Bushiri must explain himself to the organisation and the Commission for the Promotion of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights during the week.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) says it's meeting Pastor Shepard Bushiri this coming week over the deaths of members of his church.
The civic organisation took to the streets after three women died in a stampede at the Tshwane Events Centre last month.
They called for the church to be closed and its leader deported back to his home country Malawi.
Sanco's Abram Mashishi said, “We are making progress and agreed to meet with the church next week.”
