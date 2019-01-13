SA Express resumes daily flights between CT & Walvis Bay

This forms part of efforts by the carrier’s management to resuscitate operations after flights were grounded in May last year.

CAPE TOWN - State-owned airline SA Express has re-introduced daily flights between Cape Town and Walvis Bay in Namibia.

At the time, the South African Civil Aviation Authority cited serious safety concerns as the reason for halting the airline’s operations.

As part of welcoming SA Express back on the route between Cape Town and Walvis Bay International Airport, a fire engine at the facility sprayed water onto the aircraft much to the amusement of passengers.

One of the airline’s cadet pilots Sibusiso Maseko was also on board for the experience.

“Being a pilot and the whole training programme, either than being an SA Express pilot, it’s a bit of an experience and hard work.”

The carrier on Sunday will also re-launch its route between Cape Town and Bloemfontein.