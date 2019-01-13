Private Security Authority to release report into Clifton Beach saga
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says the municipality found it appropriate to act follow the public outcry.
JOHANNESBURG - The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority says it plans to release a report on the investigation into the Clifton Fourth Beach saga by on Monday.
This comes after the City of Cape Town laid a complaint with authority against private security company PPA.
The security company sparked widespread criticism after beachgoers were asked to leave the beach after sunset.
The ANC in the Western Cape flagged the issue after one of their own was among those asked to vacate the area.
“To investigate their conduct and to see how they have done their business.”
