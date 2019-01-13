Polokwane municipality assesses damage caused by heavy rains
Photos and videos surfaced on social media showing the extent of the flooding at Savannah Mall and Flora Park.
JOHANNESBURG - The Polokwane municipality says it's assessing areas which were damaged by heavy rains on Saturday.
The municipality says Savannah Mall is the worst affected.
Photos and videos were shared on social media showing the extent of the flooding in the streets and inside the mall.
The Savannah Mall Polokwane limpopo had been hit by heavy today...afternoon pic.twitter.com/FEgxV9tLfr— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) January 12, 2019
@TrafficSA Polokwane is flooding right now. pic.twitter.com/bkNUMcmj1b— Chuene (@Chuene07563142) January 12, 2019
@TrafficSA some Good Samaritan helping out in the Florapark flooding in Polokwane. pic.twitter.com/YAx25LMgWV— Maite (@kgauza_ngwana) January 12, 2019
From Yolanda Liebenberg— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) January 12, 2019
Savannah Mall Polokwane few mins ago pic.twitter.com/m9iQpAx4R6
Some vehicles parked at the mall were stuck in the water.
There have also been power outages in some areas.
The municipality's Tshidiso Mothapo said, “The municipality is attending to incidents related to electricity tripping and falling trees. The city and Seshego areas are affected.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
Economist dismisses ANC’s plans for job creation as unrealistic
-
Powerball results: Friday 11 January 2019
-
Political analyst says ANC manifesto had nothing new
-
The ANC details its plans for the next five years
-
Environmental Affairs Dept condemns Herman Mashaba’s sanitary pads comments
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.