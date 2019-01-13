Polokwane municipality assesses damage caused by heavy rains

Photos and videos surfaced on social media showing the extent of the flooding at Savannah Mall and Flora Park.

JOHANNESBURG - The Polokwane municipality says it's assessing areas which were damaged by heavy rains on Saturday.

The municipality says Savannah Mall is the worst affected.

Photos and videos were shared on social media showing the extent of the flooding in the streets and inside the mall.

The Savannah Mall Polokwane limpopo had been hit by heavy today...afternoon pic.twitter.com/FEgxV9tLfr — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) January 12, 2019

⁦@TrafficSA⁩ some Good Samaritan helping out in the Florapark flooding in Polokwane. pic.twitter.com/YAx25LMgWV — Maite (@kgauza_ngwana) January 12, 2019

From Yolanda Liebenberg



Savannah Mall Polokwane few mins ago pic.twitter.com/m9iQpAx4R6 — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) January 12, 2019

Some vehicles parked at the mall were stuck in the water.

There have also been power outages in some areas.

The municipality's Tshidiso Mothapo said, “The municipality is attending to incidents related to electricity tripping and falling trees. The city and Seshego areas are affected.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)