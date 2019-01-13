Popular Topics
Polokwane municipality assesses damage caused by heavy rains

Photos and videos surfaced on social media showing the extent of the flooding at Savannah Mall and Flora Park.

Heavy rains flood Savannah Mall in Polokwane. Picture: Twitter @StormReportSA1
Heavy rains flood Savannah Mall in Polokwane. Picture: Twitter @StormReportSA1
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Polokwane municipality says it's assessing areas which were damaged by heavy rains on Saturday.

The municipality says Savannah Mall is the worst affected.

Photos and videos were shared on social media showing the extent of the flooding in the streets and inside the mall.

Some vehicles parked at the mall were stuck in the water.

There have also been power outages in some areas.

The municipality's Tshidiso Mothapo said, “The municipality is attending to incidents related to electricity tripping and falling trees. The city and Seshego areas are affected.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

