Political analyst says ANC manifesto had nothing new

Political analyst Sipho Seepe says Cyril Ramaphoa's speech was just repeating the people's concerns.

ANC supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 12 January 2019 ahead of the start of party's 107th birthday celebrations. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – A political analyst has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's launch of the ANC manifesto saying there’s nothing new.

Ramaphosa addressed more than 80,000 supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The president admitted the ANC made several mistakes and is on the mends to correcting them.

He touched on a wide range of social aspects including the economy, the land issue and gender-based violence.

Political analyst Sipho Seepe says the president's speech has nothing new.

“I don’t think the ANC has a creative imagination other than repeating the concerns of the people, one major concern is the issue of jobs and the president had to repeat that.”

