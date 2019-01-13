Political analyst says ANC manifesto had nothing new
Political analyst Sipho Seepe says Cyril Ramaphoa's speech was just repeating the people's concerns.
JOHANNESBURG – A political analyst has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's launch of the ANC manifesto saying there’s nothing new.
Ramaphosa addressed more than 80,000 supporters at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The president admitted the ANC made several mistakes and is on the mends to correcting them.
He touched on a wide range of social aspects including the economy, the land issue and gender-based violence.
Political analyst Sipho Seepe says the president's speech has nothing new.
“I don’t think the ANC has a creative imagination other than repeating the concerns of the people, one major concern is the issue of jobs and the president had to repeat that.”
Popular in Politics
-
The ANC details its plans for the next five years
-
Maimane: ANC manifesto confirms party has not changed & more empty promises
-
Ramaphosa appeals to citizens to give ANC another chance to govern
-
Environmental Affairs Dept condemns Herman Mashaba’s sanitary pads comments
-
ANC outlines its plan to boost SA economy
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.