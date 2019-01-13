Political analyst hails ANC for impressive display of unity

Ramaphosa was greeted with a generous applause, calming fears that he may have received hostility from the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Sipho Seepe believes the ANC has managed to showcase an impressive display of unity despite the party's internal squabbles which threatened proceedings during Saturday’s election manifesto launch.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed more than 80,000 supporters at a packed Moses Mabhida Stadium during the party's 107th anniversary celebration in Durban.

Before the official proceedings got underway, Ramaphosa was greeted with a generous applause, calming fears that he may have received hostility from the province known to be a strong-hold for former president Jacob Zuma.

Seepe says the display of unity in spite of the underlying dynamics is impressive.

“The fact that there was no booing over Ramaphosa was surprising. I don’t think there was excitement about him.”