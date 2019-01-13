Police arrest 4 suspects for airport 'follow-home' crimes
The four were arrested in Hillbrow this weekend and officers recovered some of the stolen property.
JOHANNESBURG - The police have made a breakthrough by arresting four people who have allegedly been involved in incidents of motorists being followed home from OR Tambo International Airport and being robbed of their belongings in recent weeks.
The four were arrested in Hillbrow this weekend and officers recovered some of the stolen property.
In recent weeks, reports show people being followed from the airport and attacked near their homes or hotels.
Police followed up on information received around a recent case this week.
“During a joint intelligence-driven operation the members of the National Investigation Unit with the assistance of Parkview detectives followed up on information about a suspect who was allegedly involved in an airport following case which occurred on 8 January 2019 at about 23:00.
“This led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 25 and 45 at various residences in the area of Hillbrow. The team also recovered a 38 special revolver, five rounds of ammunition as well as suspected stolen property including a passport, suitcases, clothing and a Lenovo Notebook,” police said in a statement.
The four suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of armed robbery and theft.
Popular in Local
-
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
-
Tributes pour in for soccer legend Phil Masinga
-
Trade union Solidarity: Wrong teacher suspended at Schweizer-Reneke school
-
Economist dismisses ANC’s plans for job creation as unrealistic
-
Powerball results: Friday 11 January 2019
-
Boy (6) dies after falling into Giyani water project trench
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.