Police arrest 4 suspects for airport 'follow-home' crimes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Police arrest 4 suspects for airport 'follow-home' crimes

The four were arrested in Hillbrow this weekend and officers recovered some of the stolen property.

A general view of OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Zamangwane Shange/EWN
A general view of OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: Zamangwane Shange/EWN
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The police have made a breakthrough by arresting four people who have allegedly been involved in incidents of motorists being followed home from OR Tambo International Airport and being robbed of their belongings in recent weeks.

The four were arrested in Hillbrow this weekend and officers recovered some of the stolen property.

In recent weeks, reports show people being followed from the airport and attacked near their homes or hotels.

Police followed up on information received around a recent case this week.

“During a joint intelligence-driven operation the members of the National Investigation Unit with the assistance of Parkview detectives followed up on information about a suspect who was allegedly involved in an airport following case which occurred on 8 January 2019 at about 23:00.

“This led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 25 and 45 at various residences in the area of Hillbrow. The team also recovered a 38 special revolver, five rounds of ammunition as well as suspected stolen property including a passport, suitcases, clothing and a Lenovo Notebook,” police said in a statement.

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of armed robbery and theft.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA