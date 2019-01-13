Police arrest 4 suspects for airport 'follow-home' crimes

The four were arrested in Hillbrow this weekend and officers recovered some of the stolen property.

JOHANNESBURG - The police have made a breakthrough by arresting four people who have allegedly been involved in incidents of motorists being followed home from OR Tambo International Airport and being robbed of their belongings in recent weeks.

In recent weeks, reports show people being followed from the airport and attacked near their homes or hotels.

Police followed up on information received around a recent case this week.

“During a joint intelligence-driven operation the members of the National Investigation Unit with the assistance of Parkview detectives followed up on information about a suspect who was allegedly involved in an airport following case which occurred on 8 January 2019 at about 23:00.

“This led to the arrest of four suspects aged between 25 and 45 at various residences in the area of Hillbrow. The team also recovered a 38 special revolver, five rounds of ammunition as well as suspected stolen property including a passport, suitcases, clothing and a Lenovo Notebook,” police said in a statement.

The four suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of armed robbery and theft.