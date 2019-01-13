Poland could limit use of Huawei products after worker arrested
The Polish government could also look to tighten legislation to allow the authorities to limit the availability of products made by any company deemed to pose a threat to security.
WARSAW - Poland could consider banning the use of Huawei products by public bodies, a senior government official said on Sunday, following the arrest of a Chinese Huawei official in the east European country last week.
The Polish government could also look to tighten legislation to allow the authorities to limit the availability of products made by any company deemed to pose a threat to security.
Poland arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations, officials and sources told Reuters on Friday, a move that could fuel Western security concerns about the telecoms equipment maker.
A government official who is responsible for cyber security told Reuters “abrupt” policy changes towards Huawei were not warranted after the arrests.
But he said the use of the company’s products by state entities could be reviewed.
“We will analyse whether ... our decision can include an end to the use ... of Huawei products,” Karol Okonski told Reuters.
“We do not have the legal means to force private companies or citizens to stop using any IT company’s products. It cannot be ruled out that we will consider legislative changes that would allow such a move,” he added.
A spokesman for Poland’s security services said on Friday the Polish official arrested by the country’s Internal Security Agency (ISA) had been responsible for issuing security certificates for equipment used by public administration.
“(He) used to work for a number of public institutions, held important managerial positions and was also connected with ... institutions that protect internal security,” he told public broadcaster TVP.
Seeking to distance itself from the incident, Huawei said on Saturday it had sacked its employee, adding his “alleged actions have no relation to the company.”
Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, faces intense scrutiny in the West over its relationship with China’s government and US-led allegations that its devices could be used by Beijing for spying.
No evidence has been produced publicly and the firm has repeatedly denied the accusations, but several Western countries have restricted Huawei’s access to their markets.
Poland’s internal affairs minister, Joachim Brudzinski, called for the European Union and NATO to work on a joint position over whether to exclude Huawei from their markets.
“We are examining the readiness of the (EU and NATO) countries to work on a joint position,” Okonski told Reuters referring to the new generation of 5G telecoms infrastructure.
Popular in World
-
Israel says all Hezbollah cross-border tunnels found
-
[WATCH] Caught on camera: Man on vacation watches as home burgled
-
May warns of catastrophe if lawmakers don't back Brexit deal
-
Phoenix police investigate after woman in coma for decade gives birth
-
Australia swelters through heatwave as records tumble
-
Saudi teen who fled family welcomed as 'brave new Canadian' in Toronto
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.