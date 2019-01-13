Minister Pandor welcomes agreement reached to end Unisa student strike

Registration at the university was disrupted last week after protests resulted in all campuses in the country to close.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor has welcomed the agreement signed by the University of South Africa (Unisa) and student leaders.

Registration at the university was disrupted last week after protests resulted in all campuses in the country to close.

The Student Representative Council made a number of demands on issues including admission requirements, fee increments and study material.

Unisa says some of these have already been met and engagements will continue.

It says campuses are now fully operational but students are encouraged to make use of the online platform for registration.

Department spokesperson Lunga Nqengelele said: “Minister Pandor said she was pleased that administrative and academic activities were set to resume and thanked the management, student representatives, and the officials of her department for their efforts.”