Minister Pandor welcomes agreement reached to end Unisa student strike
Registration at the university was disrupted last week after protests resulted in all campuses in the country to close.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor has welcomed the agreement signed by the University of South Africa (Unisa) and student leaders.
Registration at the university was disrupted last week after protests resulted in all campuses in the country to close.
The Student Representative Council made a number of demands on issues including admission requirements, fee increments and study material.
Unisa says some of these have already been met and engagements will continue.
It says campuses are now fully operational but students are encouraged to make use of the online platform for registration.
Department spokesperson Lunga Nqengelele said: “Minister Pandor said she was pleased that administrative and academic activities were set to resume and thanked the management, student representatives, and the officials of her department for their efforts.”
Popular in Local
-
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died
-
Economist dismisses ANC’s plans for job creation as unrealistic
-
Trade Union Solidarity: Wrong teacher suspended at Schweizer-Reneke school
-
Political analyst hails ANC for impressive display of unity
-
Powerball results: Friday 11 January 2019
-
Weather service clears Polokwane for heavy rainfall today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.