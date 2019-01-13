Melissa McCarthy worries about TV darkness
The 48-year-old star also worried that being online and using technology is ruining basic human interaction.
LONDON - Melissa McCarthy thinks there is too much darkness on TV and people use technology too much.
The Can You Ever Forgive Me? actress admits she can only take in small quantities of certain programmes, even if she is enjoying them because she thinks they have negative effects.
She said: "There's so much good stuff, good shows, quality shows, but it keeps getting darker and darker and darker. No one cares about anyone. The end is coming - why bother? Everybody hates everybody. People are, like, innately evil. I can only take in so much of that.
"Even if I know this is good, I enjoy it, I can't only take that in, it starts to affect me. And I think it affects everybody if they are just constantly consuming hate and anger and despair, and you don't talk to humans because you are always staring at your phone."
The 48-year-old star also worried that being online and using technology is ruining basic human interaction.
Discussing an evening in a restaurant, she recalled to the Sunday Times Culture magazine: "It was like being in the zoo. Everybody was taking selfies and not talking to who they were at the table with. It was completely jarring, and I just kept saying, 'It's the end of days.' "
McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, only allow their daughters Vivian, 11, and Georgette, eight, online for 20 minutes every three days and they think that is enough to satisfy their urge to use tech while ensuring they have plenty of free time to be creative and make their own fun.
She said: "It really is plenty. Because when I don't let them go online, they start building weird things out of cardboard. One of them makes a spider's web in her room out of socks. I feel it's like my generation when parents used to say, 'Go outside.' If you said, 'I'm bored', they'd say, 'Go outside and do something.' "
One show the Bridesmaids star can't get enough of is The Great British Bake Off because it is so "calm and lovely".
She said: "Half of our lives is completely controlled by that 'Great British Bake Off' show. I love it so much. It's so pleasant. It's so kind compared to an American show, with people sniping at each other. They just simply bake, and we sit there, and it's all so calm and lovely.
"In America, it has to be, this one hates that one and that one's a jerk. You can be just as engaging when you show the good side of people."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 11 January 2019
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
R Kelly's brother opens up on sex abuse
-
Twitter praises Trevor Noah after reported purchase of R279m LA home
-
R. Kelly's attorney denies abuse allegations in documentary
-
Lotto results: Saturday 12 January 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.