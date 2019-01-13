Lotto results: Saturday 12 January 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 13 January are as follows:

Lotto draw: 21, 16, 4, 11, 46, 18 Bonus: 12

Lotto Plus 1: 38, 39, 29, 20, 6, 44 Bonus Ball: 19

Lotto Plus 2: 47, 27, 16, 22, 51, 43 Bonus Ball: 25

For more details visit the National Lottery website.