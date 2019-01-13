Julius Malema & EFF pay further R100k to AfriForum for legal costs
The civil rights organisation says the payment was to settle two of the five cost orders that it obtained in the courts against the EFF and Julius Malema.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and its leader Julius Malema have made a second payment in two months of more than R100,000 to AfriForum.
That’s according to the civil rights organisation on Sunday, which said the payment was to settle two of the five cost orders that it obtained in the courts against the EFF and Malema.
AfriForum said in a statement: “The payment for the past week [10 January] amounts to R108 960.79. The amount that AfriForum received from Malema and the EFF on 13 November 2018 was R126 703.59.”
The organisation says it acquired the five cost orders in five different court appearances since March 2017 in the North Gauteng High Court against Malema and his party.
AfriForum says the total amount owed to the five cost orders is about R550,000.
“After the EFF and Malema already paid more than R235 000 in total to AfriForum, the amount owed is estimated to amount to about R315 000.”
The lobby group says the outstanding three cost orders will only be paid later, as two of them must still be taxed and one is subject to an appeal application brought by Malema and the EFF.
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel has welcomed the further payment made by Malema and the red berets.
“AfriForum will apply Malema and the EFF's payments to fight in the courts for efforts to amend the country's Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation.”
