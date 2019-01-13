Popular Topics
Environmental Affairs Dept condemns Herman Mashaba’s sanitary pads comments

The Environmental Affairs Department has described Mashaba's remarks as "lunacy".

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba laid charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering against former MMC of Finance Geoff Makhubo and former mayor Parks Tau, at Johannesburg Central police station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba laid charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering against former MMC of Finance Geoff Makhubo and former mayor Parks Tau, at Johannesburg Central police station. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Environmental Affairs Department has described Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's remarks that distributing sanitary pads to young girls is a waste of government resources as "lunacy".

This week, Minister Nomvula Mokonyane visited the Mandosi Combined School in KwaZulu-Natal to hand over various resources to pupils including desks and sanitary pads.

Mashaba received backlash on Twitter for his criticism of Mokonyane where he assumed she handed the sanitary pads to Grade R pupils, suggesting that this will make the learners focus on sex rather than education.

Mokonyane’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said, “The intention of the visit was to donate 700 desks and on top of that sanitary pads were donated to learners who have already started their period.”

The Johannesburg mayor says they need books and toys instead.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA