Environmental Affairs Dept condemns Herman Mashaba’s sanitary pads comments

JOHANNESBURG – The Environmental Affairs Department has described Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's remarks that distributing sanitary pads to young girls is a waste of government resources as "lunacy".

This week, Minister Nomvula Mokonyane visited the Mandosi Combined School in KwaZulu-Natal to hand over various resources to pupils including desks and sanitary pads.

Are these fake news? These children deserve books and toys pic.twitter.com/K0pyr9sHeq — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 11, 2019

Mashaba received backlash on Twitter for his criticism of Mokonyane where he assumed she handed the sanitary pads to Grade R pupils, suggesting that this will make the learners focus on sex rather than education.

This for me this is not about laziness, but deliberate destroying the future of our youth. You get kids to focus on sex, instead of Education https://t.co/QmGNHVCY2v — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 11, 2019

Mokonyane’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said, “The intention of the visit was to donate 700 desks and on top of that sanitary pads were donated to learners who have already started their period.”

