EFF mourns the passing of Bafana Bafana legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga
Masinga passed away on Sunday in a Johannesburg hospital after suffering a long illness.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has joined a number of people and organisations in expressing its sadness at the passing of former South African legendary footballer Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga.
He is fondly remembered for scoring the goal that sent Bafana Bafana to the 1998 World Cup.
After coming through the ranks at Jomo Cosmos, Masinga applied his trade at Mamelodi Sundowns and Leeds United in England.
EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sent the party’s condolences to the friends and family of Masinga.
"Affectionately known as Chippa among football supporters, we have lost a hero, on and off the field of play. A patriot who has represented the country internationally.
"We can never forget the unforgettable moments such when he helped South Africa clinch the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations title and the famous goal that secured qualifications to the 1998 World Cup."
Not his most iconic goal, but easily the one thing ALL South Africans must thank #PhilMasinga for: he was the first to show us that the Brazilians were human afteral. RIP Chippa. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/tR1EwSTSkE— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) January 13, 2019
Side-by-side! I have nothing but fond memories of our time together as Bafana Team mates on and off the field. Thank you for that honour. May your soul Rest In Peace my dear friend. #PhilMasinga #Legend. pic.twitter.com/swXrwTjkyy— Andre Arendse (@TheAndreArendse) January 13, 2019
RIP to a Legend. Tnx for helping to pave the way for all of us to pursue our dreams ✊ #PhilMasinga pic.twitter.com/pZkYDDidJY— Oupa Manyisa (@OupaManyisa20) January 13, 2019
