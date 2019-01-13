Popular Topics
EFF mourns the passing of Bafana Bafana legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga

Masinga passed away on Sunday in a Johannesburg hospital after suffering a long illness.

FILE: Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga. Picture: AFP
FILE: Phil 'Chippa' Masinga. Picture: AFP
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has joined a number of people and organisations in expressing its sadness at the passing of former South African legendary footballer Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga.

Masinga passed away on Sunday in a Johannesburg hospital after suffering a long illness.

He is fondly remembered for scoring the goal that sent Bafana Bafana to the 1998 World Cup.

After coming through the ranks at Jomo Cosmos, Masinga applied his trade at Mamelodi Sundowns and Leeds United in England.

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sent the party’s condolences to the friends and family of Masinga.

"Affectionately known as Chippa among football supporters, we have lost a hero, on and off the field of play. A patriot who has represented the country internationally.

"We can never forget the unforgettable moments such when he helped South Africa clinch the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations title and the famous goal that secured qualifications to the 1998 World Cup."

