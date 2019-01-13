Economist dismisses ANC’s plans for job creation as unrealistic
Ramaphosa says the R1.2 trillion that the ANC plans to raise in new investments for the next year will be used to assist creating 275,000 additional jobs.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the R1.2 trillion that the ANC plans to raise in new investments for the next year will be used to assist creating 275,000 additional jobs.
Ramaphosa made the remarks while delivering the ANC's election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban yesterday.
He says the party is set on taking measures to lower the cost of doing business in the country.
However, Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt says this it’s unrealistic.
“If he’s successful, there will be artificial jobs. He probably won’t be successful because in South Africa the economy will not grow efficiently.”
