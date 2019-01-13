De Kock century puts Proteas in commanding position

Resuming day 3 on 135 for 5, the Proteas were looking to press home the advantage after they had bowled Pakistan out for 185 and taking a 77 run lead into their second innings.

WANDERERS STADIUM - Quinton de Kock's 4th Test match hundred guided South Africa to a commanding position at the end of play on day 3, as the Proteas set a mammoth 382 run target for Pakistan to chase in the fourth innings.

Resuming day 3 on 135 for 5, the Proteas were looking to press home the advantage after they had bowled Pakistan out for 185 and taking a 77 run lead into their second innings.

Umpires have called stumps on Day 3 in Johannesburg. PAK 153/3 and need 228 to win. Asad Shafiq held on well to end the day 48 not out. Babar Azam is on 17*, their partnership is 49*.

Hashim Amla was the first man to go for 71, when Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf got extra bounce and Amla could not get his glove out of the way edging behind for 71.

That was before they put on a 100 run partnership with de Kock who was the star of the third days play, bringing up his 4th Test match hundred and his first in two years.

De Kock in familiar fashion scored freely on his way to 129 off 138 deliveries that propelled the Proteas lead past the 300 run mark. Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada made valuable contributions with the bat, contributing 14 and 21 runs respectively.

Pakistan's run chase got off to a solid start as the opening pair of Shan Masood and Imam Ul Haq adding 67 for the first wicket. Dale Steyn got the crucial breakthrough when he got Ul Haq caught behind for 35 while Masood was Steyn's 433rd Test career victim, which moved him into the top 10 of the all-time Test wicket-takers, level with Sri Lankan ace spinner Rangana Herath.

Masood was also Steyn's 50th Test wicket at the Bullring, which is a great testament to the career of the Steyn Remover. Azhar Ali was the third Pakistani wicket to fall, Duanne Olivier producing yet another ripper to dismiss Ali for 15 with his poor form continuing in the series.

Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam then added a solid 48 run partnership to guide Pakistan to stumps on 153 for 3 with Shafiq on 48 and Azam on 17, but crucially they still need a further 228 more runs to win at the start of day 4.