DA-led WC govt calls for provincial police force
The call for a provincial police force was announced last week at the Democratic Alliance’s registration drive in Bonteheuwel.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Community Safety MEC Alan Winde is calling for a provincial police force.
Winde says a provincial police force would allow for greater crime prevention as the province’s officials are capable and understand the environment better.
“We are 4,500 police officers too short in our province and we also know that where the hotspots are in our province, it takes too long for police management to find solutions for crime in those hotspots. And of course, the big one is gangsterism.”
However, the Ministry of Police has rejected this call.
Police Minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said: “We reject this call. The DA must solely focus on service delivery issues and the welfare of the people in the Western Cape, and leave policing matters to the SAPS.”
