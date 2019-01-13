Boy (6) dies after falling into Giyani water project trench
On Saturday, Nsuku Mhlongo’s body was recovered from a trench which is filled with water due to heavy rainfall in the province.
JOHANNESBURG - A six-year-old boy from Giyani in Limpopo has died after falling into a trench that was left open allegedly by a company that was handling the R3 billion bulk water project in the area.
The company in charge Khato Civils has sent engineers to the area to investigate what went wrong.
The Mopani District Municipality has sent its condolences to Mhlongo’s family.
The six-year-old boy was reportedly playing with his friends in the neighbourhood when he fell into the water.
The municipality's spokesperson Witness Tiva said: “What I want to indicate is that as the Mopani District Municipality we will interact with the national Department of Water and Sanitation as you know that the project belongs to them, they are the ones who hired this contractor.”
The municipality says it will speak to the Department of Water and Sanitation to ensure that work to complete the abandoned water project resumes soon.
The R3 billion project was put to a halt a few months ago due to non-payment from the cash strapped department.
The company in charge Khato Civils says it’s still unclear when construction will resume.
