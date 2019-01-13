Bonteheuwel councillor calls for increased police visibility after shooting
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says the area desperately needs high police visibility following an alleged gang-related shooting.
A 17-year-old male was gunned down last week.
McKenzie says this is the first shooting incident that has taken place since December.
“This shooting has taken place because of a drug lord and as long as the police don’t take action these activities will continue.”
The police's Andre Traut says no arrests have been made yet.
“The circumstances of his death are being investigated and anyone with information is urged to contact crime stop.”
