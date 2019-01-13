Popular Topics
Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has died

Masinga was 49 years old.

Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga. Picture: Twitter @BafanaBafana.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga has passed away after a long illness.

Masinga scored the crucial goal to send Bafana to the 1998 Fifa World Cup in France.

He was 49 years old.

The legend also played for Leeds in the English Premiership in the 1990s, along with Lucas Radebe.

It’s understood the striker scored more than 150 goals in 328 professional appearances.

South African football association Danny Jordaan says he has sweet memories of Masinga.

“He was a big ambassador and travelled around the world. He was a delegate to the Safa congress and he worked hard.”

Timeline

Comments

