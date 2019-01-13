ANC vows to firmly act against gendered violence

Ramaphosa says better skilled police and prosecution authorities are needed to improve the capacity to prosecute all crimes, especially gender-based violence.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the empowerment of women must include material gains to increase their capacity to remove themselves from physically or emotionally abusive relationships.

Ramaphosa was speaking about gender equality during the unveiling of the ANC's elections manifesto.

He says better skilled police and prosecution authorities are needed to improve the capacity to investigate and prosecute all crimes, especially gender-based violence and sexual assault.

The president says the government is now working towards implementing the solutions adopted during the Gender Summit last year.

He reported that the police have a new plan in place to improve the way they respond to gender based violence and sexual assault.

“The ANC fully supports the calls for stricter bail conditions and harsher sentences for perpetrators of gender-based violence.”

This includes focusing on treating survivors with respect and dignity, on diligently investigating such crimes, and on proactively reporting back to survivors and their families on progress being made with their cases.

