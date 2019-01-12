Popular Topics
Untu ‘disgusted’ by Prasa incompetence in dealing with train accidents

This comes in the wake of a fatal train crash in Pretoria earlier this week, where three people died and over 600 others were left injured.

Tshwane Emergency Service personnel attend to the injured after two trains collided on 8 January 2019 at Mountain View station, Pretoria. Picture: @TrafficSA/Twitter.
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says it's disgusted by what it calls Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s incompetence, which leads to the loss of lives due to train accidents.

This comes in the wake of a fatal train crash in Pretoria earlier this week, where three people died and over 600 others were left injured.

The devastating crash occurred when two Metrorail trains collided at Mountain View Station on Tuesday.

WATCH: The aftermath of the Pretoria train crash

In the latest incident, a train was involved in an accident in the Westrand while en route to Krugersdorp and got derailed.

No one was injured in that incident.

The union's Steve Harris says Transport Minister Blade Nzimande must account.

“Surely the minister must take full responsibility for what is happening because both organisations, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the Road Safety Regulator report to the minister,” he said.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

