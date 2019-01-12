Untu ‘disgusted’ by Prasa incompetence in dealing with train accidents
This comes in the wake of a fatal train crash in Pretoria earlier this week, where three people died and over 600 others were left injured.
JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says it's disgusted by what it calls Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa)'s incompetence, which leads to the loss of lives due to train accidents.
The devastating crash occurred when two Metrorail trains collided at Mountain View Station on Tuesday.
WATCH: The aftermath of the Pretoria train crash
In the latest incident, a train was involved in an accident in the Westrand while en route to Krugersdorp and got derailed.
No one was injured in that incident.
The union's Steve Harris says Transport Minister Blade Nzimande must account.
“Surely the minister must take full responsibility for what is happening because both organisations, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the Road Safety Regulator report to the minister,” he said.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
