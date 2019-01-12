Unisa applies for interdict against protesting students

Unisa's student representative council (SRC) has been protesting in all regions since Monday, demanding more resources including laptops and textbooks.

CAPE TOWN - The University of South Africa (Unisa) has confirmed that it has applied for an interdict against student demonstrators.

Unisa's student representative council (SRC) has been protesting in all regions since Monday, demanding more resources including laptops and textbooks.

However, Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela says protesters must acknowledge that there are limitations.

“The university has approached the court to try and obtain an interdict so that we are able to use that interdict to return operations of the university to normality. Whilst we respect the rights of the students, they must not be allowed to infringe on the rights of the other students.”

But the SRC says it won't be backing down.

National president Wadzanai Mazhetese said: “The SRC is interdicted by the institution. We’ve been trying hard to find a way to resolve these things amicably and discuss issues but clearly, what they are trying to do is prevent us from addressing these issues.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)