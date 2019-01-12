Popular Topics
Tom Sizemore arrested for alleged drug possession

Police arrested Sizemore and a male passenger for misdemeanour possession and both posted bail before being released.

Actor Tom Sizemore. Picture: AFP
Actor Tom Sizemore. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

LONDON - Actor Tom Sizemore has been arrested by police in California for alleged drug possession.

The 57-year-old actor was stopped by police in Burbank, California on 5 January because his car had expired registration tags and police officers found what they believed meth and heroin during a search of the vehicle, according to TMZ.

Police arrested Sizemore and a male passenger for misdemeanour possession and both posted bail before being released later that day.

Sizemore has had a number of brushes with the law in the past.

In 2016, he was arrested on domestic violence charges for allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

He was charged with intimate partner abuse, intimate partner battery and making terrorist threats.

A few weeks before that alleged incident, the actor accidentally mowed down a stuntman with a Cadillac Escalade while filming scenes for Shooter in Santa Clara, Los Angeles.

Eight crew members tried to lift the heavy vehicle off the stuntman but were forced to call in a jack to free him.

The man, who had sustained a number of serious injuries, was later airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

The horrific incident was investigated by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, which deals with work-related injuries.

