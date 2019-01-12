Thousands of ANC supporters seated at Moses Mabhida ahead of election manifesto
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to take to the podium at 10 am on Saturday, after receiving messages of support from the alliance partners.
DURBAN - Thousands of African National Congress (ANC) supporters are already seated inside the Moses Mabhida Stadium where the party will be hosting its elections manifesto.
Thousands of ANC supporters are already seated and waiting. Party members from all nine provinces started arriving in KwaZulu-Natal as early as midnight ahead of Saturday’s rally.
Just like last year's January 8 statement, Ramaphosa is expected to begin proceedings on time.
ANC members can be seen dancing along to songs in celebration of the party.
Members of the #ANC dancing and singing at Moses Mabhida Stadium #ANC107 SZU pictures: @Sthezu pic.twitter.com/cIX2bQ9ptx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
