Swellendam struggling to keep up with water demand in Suurbraak, Barrydale

Officials say drinking water’s running low in these areas, following an unpredicted increase in water consumption over the holiday period.

CAPE TOWN - The Swellendam Municipality says it’s struggling to keep up with the demand for potable water in the Suurbraak and Barrydale communities.

The municipality implemented Level 1 water restrictions last month, which prohibits the use of municipal drinking water for gardening and agricultural purposes.

Municipal manager Anton Groenewald said: “The challenge was the rate in which we were able to purify and provide drinkable water was part of the problem. There is, however, more than sufficient water in our dams, it is just the rate at which people were consuming water was far greater than the rate in which our purification plants cleaned water.”

Meanwhile, Beaufort West remains in the grip of a serious water crisis.

The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says a task team has been formed to help find relief for the Karoo town.

