ANC elections manifesto launch delayed by strong wind
Tens of thousands of people have gathered at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to hear the party's election promises.
MOSES MABHIDA STADIUM - Strong winds blowing in Durban have forced the African National Congress (ANC) manifesto launch to be delayed by over an hour.
The party is hoping to turn around its electoral fortunes.
It lost major metros in the local government elections and its support has declined at the polls in the past two national elections.
Eyewitness News understands that there was a miscommunication about the opening of the venue which was meant to have begun allowing people inside at midnight.
#ANCManifesto the Moses Mabhida stadium at 10:00 pic.twitter.com/KvzJ8sY9p9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019
#ANCManifesto Zizi Kodwa says the program is delayed by an hour because of the wind.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 12, 2019
National executive committee member and Police Minister Bheki Cele, who was a part of drafting the manifesto, says there will be a big focus on dealing with corruption.
“One of the things that the president will surely speak about is corruption; that will have to be a definite. But we know that we have picked up on those things with strengthening the Hawks and Crime Intelligence Unit," he said.
In his preview of the manifesto on Friday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said fighting corruption would be one of the party’s priorities.
“The manifesto, as you will see when you finally get a copy of it online, will also outline how we will step up the fight against corruption throughout society and safeguard the integrity of the state.
He says that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been progress in government over the last 25 years.
“The judiciary, chapter nine institutions, our central bank, a free press, the existence of non-governmental organisations, for example, a free and strong trade union movement and many others. All these institutions that underpin our democracy, we can safely say today, they are in place, they are durable.”
The president is expected to start speaking before 12 pm.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
