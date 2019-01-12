Sandgren claims first ATP title in Auckland

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Sandgren claims first ATP title in Auckland

The 27-year-old Sandgren took just 79 minutes to beat Norrie 6-4, 6-2 to round out a remarkable week of tennis without dropping a set.

Tennys Sandgren of the United States hits a return during mens singles final match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britian at the ATP Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on 12 January 2019. Picture: AFP
Tennys Sandgren of the United States hits a return during mens singles final match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britian at the ATP Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on 12 January 2019. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

AUCKLAND - American Tennys Sandgren was left speechless Saturday after claiming his first ATP tour title with a comprehensive straight sets win over Britain's Cameron Norrie in the Auckland Classic final.

The 27-year-old Sandgren took just 79 minutes to beat Norrie 6-4, 6-2 to round out a remarkable week of tennis without dropping a set.

"I'm a little lost for words," a relieved Sandgren said when a Norrie service return went over the baseline to end the match.

"A lot of work, a lot of training, a lot of sacrifice goes into even making a final and to get a win, I'm speechless."

In a tournament in which none of the seeded players made it to the final four, Sandgren was playing only his second ATP final, having lost in Houston last year, while it was the first for wildcard entrant Norrie.

Sandgren said his extra experience counted.

"I left that match thinking I played a really good one but I left something on the table. Mentally, I wasn't as good as I could have been so I didn't want to leave today thinking that I could have been more solid upstairs."

But there was no hiding the nerves for both players with 29 unforced errors from Norrie and 17 from Sandgren, a quarter-finalist in the Australian Open last year.

Norrie was in trouble at the start of match when he dropped his serve in the opening game.

The New Zealand-raised Briton broke back to level at 2-2 then immediately dropped his serve a second time, as Sandgren sealed the set with an ace.

Sandgren had too much power and accuracy for Norrie in the second set, breaking him twice before securing the match.

It was the first time Sandgren had beaten Norrie in their past four encounters.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA