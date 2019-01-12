SA calls for international community to continue peace, stability support in DRC

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

SA calls for international community to continue peace, stability support in DRC

SA called on the international community and particularly the 15-nation UN Security Council to support this with a balanced and measured approach.

Protesters waiting to cast their ballot, demonstrate outside the College St Raphael polling station, in Kinshasa, on 30 December 2018. Picture: AFP.
Protesters waiting to cast their ballot, demonstrate outside the College St Raphael polling station, in Kinshasa, on 30 December 2018. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

PRETORIA - South Africa has called on the international community to continue supporting the quest for peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The statement was made at Friday night's meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council following the publication of disputed interim results from the presidential elections in that country declaring the winner to be Felix Tshisekedi.

South Africa’s statement commends the commitment of the Congolese people to the peace process.

It calls on the international community and particularly the 15-nation UN Security Council to support this with a balanced and measured approach.

The road ahead made be difficult and long, says the statement, calling on the council to accompany the Congolese people on the journey to long term stability, peace and happiness.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA