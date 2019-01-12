SA calls for international community to continue peace, stability support in DRC

SA called on the international community and particularly the 15-nation UN Security Council to support this with a balanced and measured approach.

PRETORIA - South Africa has called on the international community to continue supporting the quest for peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The statement was made at Friday night's meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council following the publication of disputed interim results from the presidential elections in that country declaring the winner to be Felix Tshisekedi.

South Africa’s statement commends the commitment of the Congolese people to the peace process.

It calls on the international community and particularly the 15-nation UN Security Council to support this with a balanced and measured approach.

The road ahead made be difficult and long, says the statement, calling on the council to accompany the Congolese people on the journey to long term stability, peace and happiness.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)