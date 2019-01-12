Registering to vote should be made easier for young people, says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on young people to vote and says the process of exercising this right would be improved if the DA comes into power.

JOHANNESBURG - As anticipation mounts ahead of the African National Congress' manifesto launch in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says completing the voter registration should be made easier to allow for more young people to participate in the elections.

The party is on the Kasi-to-Kasi (township) tour, as part of its election campaign where leaders are visiting various areas to hear the concerns raised by community members.

“We must make sure that people are registered to vote. I think we must make it easier because one day, when the DA takes over when you walk out of school and get your ID, you register to vote because the right to vote is something that you exercise on a permanent basis.”

