Registering to vote should be made easier for young people, says Maimane
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on young people to vote and says the process of exercising this right would be improved if the DA comes into power.
JOHANNESBURG - As anticipation mounts ahead of the African National Congress' manifesto launch in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning, the Democratic Alliance (DA) says completing the voter registration should be made easier to allow for more young people to participate in the elections.
The party is on the Kasi-to-Kasi (township) tour, as part of its election campaign where leaders are visiting various areas to hear the concerns raised by community members.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has called on young people to vote and says the process of exercising this right would be improved if the DA comes into power.
“We must make sure that people are registered to vote. I think we must make it easier because one day, when the DA takes over when you walk out of school and get your ID, you register to vote because the right to vote is something that you exercise on a permanent basis.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 11 January 2019
-
‘Please Call Me’ creator Nkosana Makate denies Vodacom payment agreement
-
Firefighters work overnight to contain 3 Overberg blazes
-
Betty's Bay is under threat, says fire chief
-
Pitch Black Afro's murdered wife to be buried in Soweto
-
Rain aids firefighting efforts in Overberg District
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.