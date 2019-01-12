Ramaphosa: SA must give ANC another chance to govern over next 5 years
Ramaphosa said, delivering a preview of the party’s election manifesto at the Durban ICC on Friday night.
DURBAN - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for its 107th birthday celebration and manifesto launch on Saturday morning, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to trust the ruling party and give it another chance to government over the next five years.
Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to descend to the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday to partake in the party's celebrations.
Ramaphosa says the election manifesto will cover the issues of greatest concern to South Africans.
“The manifesto was carefully drafted following the inputs from a whole range of people in our country.”
He says the party-through the document will also reflect on where the country comes from.
“We will also be reflecting on the past 25 years of achievement, of democracy in our country. We will be celebrating the attainment of our freedom after centuries of oppression.”
Ramaphosa says key to the manifesto will be economic growth and job creation.
WATCH: Ramaphosa: #ANC107 celebrations will be celebrating progress made to SA
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Mashaba lambasted for suggesting pads would lead children to ‘focus on sex’
-
Ramaphosa: We have entered a period of renewal and rebuilding
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa: #ANC107 will be celebrating progress made in SA
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s desperation to woo Zuma’s KZN supporters will cost him
-
[CARTOON] Unity In Action?
-
ANC says it won’t tolerate 'divisive' T-shirts at manifesto rally
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.