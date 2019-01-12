Ramaphosa: SA must give ANC another chance to govern over next 5 years

Ramaphosa said, delivering a preview of the party’s election manifesto at the Durban ICC on Friday night.

DURBAN - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for its 107th birthday celebration and manifesto launch on Saturday morning, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to trust the ruling party and give it another chance to government over the next five years.

Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to descend to the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday to partake in the party's celebrations.

Ramaphosa says the election manifesto will cover the issues of greatest concern to South Africans.

“The manifesto was carefully drafted following the inputs from a whole range of people in our country.”

He says the party-through the document will also reflect on where the country comes from.

“We will also be reflecting on the past 25 years of achievement, of democracy in our country. We will be celebrating the attainment of our freedom after centuries of oppression.”

Ramaphosa says key to the manifesto will be economic growth and job creation.

