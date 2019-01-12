Ramaphosa: SA must give ANC another chance to govern over next 5 years

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 38°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Ramaphosa: SA must give ANC another chance to govern over next 5 years

Ramaphosa said, delivering a preview of the party’s election manifesto at the Durban ICC on Friday night.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC 107 Galla dinner at the Durban ICC on 11 January 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC 107 Galla dinner at the Durban ICC on 11 January 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
31 minutes ago

DURBAN - As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for its 107th birthday celebration and manifesto launch on Saturday morning, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to trust the ruling party and give it another chance to government over the next five years.

Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to descend to the Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday to partake in the party's celebrations.

Ramaphosa says the election manifesto will cover the issues of greatest concern to South Africans.

“The manifesto was carefully drafted following the inputs from a whole range of people in our country.”
He says the party-through the document will also reflect on where the country comes from.

“We will also be reflecting on the past 25 years of achievement, of democracy in our country. We will be celebrating the attainment of our freedom after centuries of oppression.”

Ramaphosa says key to the manifesto will be economic growth and job creation.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: #ANC107 celebrations will be celebrating progress made to SA

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA