Proteas stutter to promising position on day 2

At the end of play on day two South Africa reached 135 for 5 but more importantly their lead over Pakistan has increased to 212.

FILE: Hashim Amla, right, congratulates on his Aiden Markram 50 during Proteas’ match against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
FILE: Hashim Amla, right, congratulates on his Aiden Markram 50 during Proteas’ match against Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
2 hours ago

WANDERERS STADIUM - It was an absorbing day 1 of the 3rd and final Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Resuming the day on 17 for 2, Pakistan soon crumbled to 185 all out, while conceding a 77 run lead to South Africa, all of this in-spite of Dean Elgar's men dropping 5 catches and being generally poor in their fielding effort.

In reply, the Proteas stuttered by losing wickets at regular intervals before a 48 run partnership between Hashim Amla and Temba Bavuma stabilised matters and at the end of play on day 1 South Africa reached 135 for 5 but more importantly their lead over Pakistan has increased to 212 with a well set Amla on 42 and Quinton de Kock on 34.

South Africa will look to drive home the advantage on day 3 while whatever target the Proteas post, Pakistan will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat and chase down their highest ever run chase as they have only ever successfully chased down 191 in Port Elizabeth in 2007.

