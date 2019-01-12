Proteas recover well after missed opportunities before lunch

The Proteas recovered from a spell of dropping four catches to take three wickets in the morning session of day 2 of the third Test at the Wanderers to leave Pakistan on 111/5 at lunch.

The visitors resumed their chase on 17/2 after batting for the last 45 minutes on day 1 after fighting back well in the last session with the ball to bowl the Proteas out for 262. South Africa's Vernon Philander struck in consecutive balls to claim the wickets of Shan Masood (2) and Azhar Ali (0) late on day 1.

Muhammad Abbas and Imam Ul Haq received four reprieves from the South African slip cordon who were poor with their hands. First Abbas was dropped by Temba Bavuma in the gully on 10, off the bowling of Philander. The very next over Theunis de Bruyn, moving to his right, put down Ul Haq while he was on 13.

Just when you thought that the dropped catches were a wake-up call, the Proteas put down more catches in what was proving to be a very frustrating morning. Abbas received another reprieve when Quinton de Kock dived to his right but could not hang on to the ball, much to the disgust of Dale Steyn, who went off the field momentarily clutching at his right shoulder which he injured two years ago.

It was De Kock again who put down Ul Haq, this time diving to his left in front of first slip Hashim Amla and the left-hander survived once more on 33.

The Proteas would eventually get some joy as the introduction of Duanne Olivier brought about two wickets in the same over. First the stubborn Abbas nicked to the gully where De Bruyn eventually hung on, going for a gutsy 11. Two balls later, Asad Shafiq tried to duck under a short ball but could not manage to get his bat out the way as the ball clipped the top of his bat and ballooned to De Kock who took a simple catch.

Ul Haq was eventually out for 43 after frustrating the South Africans for much of the first session.