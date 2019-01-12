President Ramaphosa launches ANC's 2019 elections manifesto

The ANC president has acknowledged that for several years, investment in the economy both by government and business has stagnated, stifling growth and job creation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched the African National Congress (ANC)’s 2019 election manifesto, promising to put job creation, investment and decent living for workers at the centre.

Ramaphosa has acknowledged that for several years, investment in the economy both by government and business has stagnated, stifling growth and job creation.

He painted the grim unemployment picture with over nine million South Africans unemployed and highlighted that four out of every 10 young South Africans are neither employed, in education or training.

Ramaphosa says the major focus will be on creating investment, jobs and inclusive growth.

“The most pressing task in 2019 is to set the economy on a higher path of shared growth, to create more jobs and provide opportunities for millions of South Africans. This requires levels of investment far beyond what has been achieved in recent years.

“We are tasked with restructuring an economy that currently excludes the majority of South Africans. We need to mobilise domestic and international investment while we work with greater effort to unleash the economic potential of all our people – especially youth and women – by ensuring they have skills, assets and opportunities.”

He says there will also be a special focus on reviving township economies.

“To further support township and village enterprises, the ANC government will step up the enforcement of measures to prevent illegal trading and selling of counterfeit and unsafe products. We will prevent displacement of local enterprises by big retail stores and will ensure that small producers have a place in their retail value chains.”

Ramaphosa was speaking at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium filled to capacity to over 80,000 party supporters.

He says the ANC is launching the manifesto at a crucial moment in the history of our nation.

“After a period of doubt and uncertainty, we have arrived at a moment of hope and renewal. The 2019 elections provide us with an opportunity to restore our democratic institutions and to return our country to a path of transformation and development."

